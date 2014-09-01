Smoke billows from the town of Sulaiman Pek during clashes between Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops and Islamic State (IS) militants, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

GENEVA Islamic State has committed barbaric acts against civilians in Iraq, threatening the country's territorial integrity and posing a global threat, the Iraqi government's human rights minister said on Monday in an appeal for international support.

"The land of ancient Babylon is subjected to threats starting to its very independence, they are attempting to change its demographic and cultural composition," Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani told an emergency debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"Isis is not an Iraqi phenomenon, it is a transnational phenomenon that poses an imminent danger to all countries of the world, it defies all human rights principles and international law," he told the 47-member Geneva forum.

