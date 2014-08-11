BAGHDAD A member of Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's State of Law parliamentary bloc said on Monday Iraq's president must ask Maliki to form a new government or risk violating the constitution.

Speaking after state television reported that the federal court ruled that Maliki's bloc is the biggest in parliament and should therefore nominate a prime minister, Mahmoud al-Hassan told Reuters: "Under this ruling the president must ask our candidate Nuri al-Maliki to form the government otherwise he will put himself in a dangerous position of breaching the constitution."

