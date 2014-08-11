Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BAGHDAD Iraq's main Shi'ite coalition on Monday nominated the deputy speaker of parliament, Haider al-Abadi to become prime minister, a spokesman said.
The move is likely to deepen political tensions at a time when the country needs a united front against a raging Sunni insurgency. Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki has indicated he will not cave in to pressure to drop a bid for a third term.
(Writing by Michael Georgy)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.