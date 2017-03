BAGHDAD Iraq's top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on political leaders on Friday to refrain from clinging to their posts, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who has defied demands that he step aside.

Speaking through an aide who delivered a sermon after Friday prayers, Sistani said leaders should be flexible so that political deadlocks can be broken and Iraq can confront dangers and terrorism.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Larry King)