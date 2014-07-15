BAGHDAD Moderate Islamist Sunni politician Salim al-Jabouri was elected Iraq's new speaker on Tuesday, state television reported, winning an absolute majority of votes from deputies.

Live television footage broadcast from inside the parliamentary chamber showed Jabouri being congratulated by other lawmakers.

The position of speaker is the first of three leadership posts which Iraq's divided Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish politicians were seeking to agree, three months after a parliamentary election.

The other two posts are the presidency and the prime minister. There was no immediate indication whether the agreement on Jabouri as speaker was part of a wider deal to break the deadlock over Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's ambitions for a third term.

