BAGHDAD Tribal leaders and clerics from Iraq's Sunni Muslim heartland who rebelled against outgoing premier Nuri al-Maliki's Shi'ite-led government are willing to join the new administration if certain conditions are met, a spokesman said on Friday.

One of Iraq's most powerful Sunni tribal leaders said he was ready to work with the new prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, provided he protected the rights of the minority sect, which was marginalised by Maliki.

In a television appearance, Ali Hatem Suleiman, head of the Dulaimi tribe that dominates the Sunni heartland Anbar province, said a decision on whether to fight the Sunni Islamic State insurgents who threaten to break up Iraq would come later.

A moderate Shi'ite, Abadi faces the daunting task of pacifying Anbar, where Sunni frustrations with Maliki's sectarian policies goaded some to join the Islamic State insurrection.

His ability to win over Sunnis will depend to a great extent on whether he can rein in Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias who often act independently of the government, arresting people as they see fit.

Sunnis accuse those men, some of whom speed through Baghdad in vehicles with tinted windows, of knocking on their doors late at night, kidnapping their relatives, torturing them and killing them execution-style.

The militias say they are after Islamic State terrorists.

Taha Mohammed Al-Hamdoon, spokesman for tribal and clerical leaders, said Sunni representatives in Anbar and other provinces had drawn up a list of demands to be delivered to Abadi.

He called for government and Shi'ite militia forces to suspend hostilities to allow space for talks.

"It is not possible for any negotiations to be held under barrel bombs and indiscriminate bombing," Hamdoon said in a telephone interview with Reuters. "Let the bombing stop and withdraw and curtail the (Shi'ite) militias until there is a solution for the wise men in these areas."

After a U.S. occupation lasting nearly a decade, ending in 2011 with a price tag of more than $2 trillion (1.2 trillion pounds), Iraq is nowhere near the stability promised when Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.

BLOOD OF MARTYRS

Maliki was widely resented as a divisive and authoritarian figure who drew comparisons with the former Iraqi dictator.

Winning over Sunnis, who dominated under Saddam and were sidelined by Maliki, will be vital to any efforts to contain a sectarian civil war marked by almost daily kidnappings, killings and bombings.

Hamdoon was earlier the spokesman for protesters whose demands ranged from amending laws they say are used unfairly to persecute Sunnis to carving out their own region akin to that of Iraq's ethnic Kurds, who run their own semi-autonomous administration in the north of the country.

The list of demands in a document seen by Reuters include an end to bombings of Sunni areas, the safe return of displaced people, compensation, an amnesty for detainees and the withdrawal of Shi'ite militias from cities.

Islamic State militants have a tight grip on major cities in the region such as Ramadi and Falluja, where, during the occupation, U.S. troops faced their fiercest combat since the Vietnam War.

It is not clear whether Hamdoon and his supporters will be able to persuade other Sunnis to follow suit if they back Abadi's government.

Not all factions in a complex network of tribes may be open to the idea of compromise. Sheikh Yahya Sonbol, for instance, criticised Hamdoon's group, saying it "trades in the blood of martyrs".

Hamdoon said Sunnis in other provinces such as Salahuddin and Ninevah want to administer their own areas and form their own security forces supervised by the local government.

