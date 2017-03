ISTANBUL Islamist militants have released 32 Turkish truck drivers they seized in northern Iraq last month, the private Dogan news agency and other Turkish media reported on Thursday but officials could not immediately confirm the reports.

There was no word on 49 Turks, including special forces soldiers, diplomats and children, who were also seized in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants on June 11.

