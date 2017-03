ISTANBUL A group of Turkish truck drivers, who were seized in Iraq by Islamist militants last month have been released and are now with Turkish officials in northern Iraq, an official in Ankara told Reuters on Thursday.

The drivers had been abducted last month after Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants swept into Iraq and captured the northern city of Mosul.

There was no word on 49 other Turks, including special forces soldiers, diplomats and children, who were also seized in Mosul by ISIL militants on June 11.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)