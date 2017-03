ANKARA A group of 32 Turkish truck drivers seized in Iraq by Islamist militants three weeks ago have been handed over to Turkish diplomats and will be flown to Ankara on Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference.

He said Turkey would continue its efforts to secure the release of 49 other Turks, including special forces soldiers, diplomats and children, who were also seized last month in Mosul by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)