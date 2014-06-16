UNITED NATIONS The United Nations has relocated 58 staff to Amman, Jordan from Baghdad in neighbouring Iraq and may move more people in the coming days, a spokesman said on Monday, after Sunni Islamist militants seized the north of the country.

"Some 58 staff have been moved from Baghdad to Amman, Jordan. The intention is to relocate them in Erbil, in Iraq. Some other relocations may also take place in the next few days," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

He said before the 58 staff were relocated the United Nations had "less than 200 international non-essential and essential staff in Baghdad and the environments around it" as part of its political mission in Iraq.

