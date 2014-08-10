North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
WASHINGTON The United States has removed some staff from its consulate in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region that is under threat from Islamist militants, the State Department said on Sunday.
"The Department of State has relocated a limited number of staff members from the Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Arbil to the Consulate General in Basra and the Iraq Support Unit in Amman. The Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Arbil remain open and operating," the department said in a travel advisory.
In June, the United States said it had moved some staff from the giant U.S. embassy in Baghdad to Arbil, which previously had been known for better security than the Iraqi capital, to the southern city of Basra and to Amman, Jordan.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.