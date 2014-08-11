Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
EDGARTOWN Mass. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden commended Iraqi President Fouad Masoum in a phone call on Monday for selecting a new prime minister to replace Nuri al-Maliki and urged the timely creation of an inclusive government.
The two discussed the nomination of Haider al-Abadi as prime minister, the White House said in a statement about the call.
"The Vice President commended Masoum for meeting this key milestone and reiterated President Obama’s repeated calls for the timely creation of a new, more inclusive government that will be able to address the legitimate concerns of all Iraqis," the White House said.
"Vice President Biden also emphasised President Obama's desire to boost coordination with a new Iraqi government and Iraqi Security Forces to roll back gains by the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant."
Biden also reiterated U.S. support for Masoum as the guarantor of the Iraqi constitution, the White House said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason)
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.