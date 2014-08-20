Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
WASHINGTON U.S. war planes continue to strike Islamic State targets in Iraq despite the militants' killing of a U.S. journalist in retaliation for President Barack Obama's air campaign in Iraq, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
The United States has been conducting attacks on Islamic State vehicles and other targets in northern Iraq since earlier this month, as the White House seeks to help Iraq push back militants who have poured into the country from neighbouring Syria.
In an act of apparent revenge for the strikes, the hardline Islamist group on Tuesday posted a video showing the beheading of American journalist James Foley, who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012. The group also threatened to act against another U.S. journalist reportedly in its custody.
Officials at the Pentagon said an announcement from U.S. Central Command about renewed strikes was expected later on Wednesday.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.