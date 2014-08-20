Iraq's Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari attends the preparatory meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers in Kuwait City March 23, 2014, ahead of 25th Arab League Summit which will take place in Kuwait on March 25 for 2 days. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

BAGHDAD Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari urged the world on Wednesday to back his country against Islamic State militants after the al Qaeda offshoot released a video purportedly showing the beheading of a U.S. journalist kidnapped in Syria.

Zebari told Reuters that Islamic State was a threat to the world, not just to Iraq's minority ethnic groups whose members it has killed in its latest sweep through the north.

