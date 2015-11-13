TUNIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he was "absolutely confident" the Iraqi town of Sinjar would be retaken from Islamic State militants in days after Kurdish forces launched an offensive there.

The Kurdish forces, backed by U.S. air strikes, said they had secured strategic facilities in the northern Iraqi town on Friday as part of an action that could provide critical momentum in efforts to defeat the jihadist group.

"There are some entrenched IS fighters, but we are absolutely confident that over the next days Sinjar will be able to be liberated," Kerry said during a visit to Tunis.

Kerry said U.S. officials were still assessing the strike that targeted the British-born Islamic State militant "Jihadi John", but said it showed the group's days were numbered.

"The terrorists associated with Daesh need to know this: your days are numbered and you will be defeated," Kerry said, using the Arabic acronym for the militant group.

"There is no future, no path forward for Daesh, which does not lead ultimately to its elimination, its destruction. And increasingly we are becoming more clear and coordinated in that strategy."

The United States carried out an air strike in Syria on Thursday targeting the militant, a British citizen named Mohammed Emwazi, who participated in gruesome videos showing the killings of American and British hostages, officials said.

One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike likely killed Emwazi but it was too soon to be certain.

If his death is confirmed, it would be an key strike in the U.S.-led campaign against the group and would come more than a year after U.S. President Barack Obama promised justice following the deaths of American hostages.

Emwazi participated in videos showing the killings of U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig, British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, and other hostages.

