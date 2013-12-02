Iraq's Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani speaks to the media after voting in Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, about 350 km (217 miles) north of Baghdad, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

ARBIL The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which controls a semi-autonomous part of Iraq, has agreed the final details of its oil export deal with Turkey, KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said on Monday.

Baghdad, which claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi oil, has been at odds with Arbil in a long-standing row over oil revenue sharing.

Baghdad says any independent imports from the region would be illegal but the KRG insists it has the right to sell the oil independently.

"The formalities were recently completed... the finalizations of such cooperation is a great achievement for Iraq and the Kurdistan region and this process will bring us together," he told a conference in Arbil on Monday.

"For the first time the Kurdistan region will become a net contributor to the Iraqi national income and that's why we need to sit down with our colleagues in the Iraqi government as equal partners," according to the English translation of his comments at the conference.

