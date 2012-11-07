BAGHDAD Two Iraqi civilians were killed and three more wounded in a Turkish airstrike on northern Iraqi Kurdistan targeting Kurdish separatists, a Kurdistan official said on Wednesday.

The strike on Tuesday hit a village near Rania, close to the mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan where rebels from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) have been sheltering in their 28-year-old guerrilla war against Turkish forces.

"Two civilians were killed and three more wounded in a village in Rania by a Turkish air strike," said Jabbar Yawar, secretary general for Kurdistan's Peshmerga military forces.

(Reporting by Aseel Kami; writing by Patrick Markey)