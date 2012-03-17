BAGHDAD An American freed on Saturday after being held captive by Shi'ite militiamen in Baghdad since last June said he was a former service member who was working in Iraq in a civilian capacity at the time he was seized.

The man was shown on Iraq's Bagdadiya television flanked by lawmakers from the movement of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. He wore a U.S. military uniform with no visible insignia. The lawmakers identified him phonetically as Randy Michael or Michaels.

"At which time I moved to a civilian capacity from then until June of 2011, when I was taken hostage by elements of Yom al-Maoud (Promised Day Brigade) under the direction of Sayyed Moqtada al-Sadr," the man said in American accented English.

"I was taken inside Baghdad and have been kept in and around different locations within the city by al-Maoud. It was explained to me that my release has been for humanitarian reasons and that there was no exchange involved."

Sadr officials had earlier said the man was a U.S. soldier and that they had handed him over to the United Nations mission in Baghdad.