Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
BAGHDAD Al Qaeda's Iraqi affiliate said on Sunday it carried out a coordinated suicide bomb and gun attack on the country's justice ministry last week that killed at least 25 people in the centre of Baghdad.
The assault near the heavily fortified Green Zone, where several Western embassies and government offices are located, fanned fears about Iraq's still fragile security a decade after the invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
Three car bombs exploded and a suicide bomber blew himself up in broad daylight in the heart of the capital on Thursday.
Another suicide bomber then walked into the justice ministry and set off his device while militants attacked the building. Iraqi security forces eventually regained control.
Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked Sunni Muslim insurgents, said it had ordered the suicide bombers to attack the building floor by floor and "liquidate" its enemies inside.
Islamic State of Iraq accuses Iraq's Shi'ite Muslim-led government of oppressing Sunnis.
"In a blessed raid among a series of operations for revenge ... Baghdad's knights undermined another vicious bastion which was always a tool against Sunnis, torturing, terrifying, imprisoning and executing them," al-Qaeda said in a statement published online.
Iraq's power-sharing government has been all but paralysed since U.S. troops left more than a year ago. Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite, is facing protests in the country's Sunni heartland, which shares a porous border with Syria.
Violence has intensified as Sunni opposition protests have swelled and Iraq's al Qaeda affiliate has urged the protesters to take up arms against the government.
Security experts say al Qaeda-linked militants have been regrouping in the western province of Anbar and crossing into Syria to fight alongside mainly Sunni rebels battling forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, who belongs to an offshoot of Shi-ite Islam.
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by Patrick Markey and Andrew Heavens)
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.