BAGHDAD The death toll in a suicide car bombing claimed by Islamic State militants in Iraq rose to more than 100 on Friday, police and medical sources said.

The force of the blast brought down several buildings in Khan Bani Saad, about 30 km (20 miles) northeast of Baghdad, crushing to death people who were celebrating the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, police and medics said.

(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Toni Reinhold)