BAGHDAD At least five people were killed and 14 others wounded when a roadside bomb followed by a car bomb exploded near a coffee shop in southwestern Baghdad, police said on Thursday.

The blasts in Al-Shurta al-Khamissa district were the latest in a series of explosions that rocked the Iraqi capital on Thursday and killed at least 63 people and wounded 194 others.

The attacks, which mainly hit Shi'ite areas, were the first major blasts since a crisis erupted in the country's Shi'ite-led government and the last U.S. troops withdrew nearly nine years after the invasion that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Louise Ireland)