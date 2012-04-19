BAGHDAD Six explosions hit four northern Iraqi cities on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding 32 others, police and hospital sources said.

Two car bombs went off in central Kirkuk, another two rocked Samarra, a roadside bomb exploded in Taji and a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Baquba, the sources said, adding that security forces appeared to have been the targets.

Also on Thursday, a series of explosions hit the capital Baghdad killing seven people.

