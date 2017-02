BAGHDAD, Iraq At least five people were killed and 25 others wounded when a bomb concealed in a parked car exploded near shops in a mainly Shi'ite area of Iraq's central Diyala province on Thursday, security and health sources said.

The deadly explosion in Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad, was the latest in a bloody day of attacks that killed 15 people and wounded scores of others.

(Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Michael Roddy)