BAGHDAD At least eight people were killed and 23 more wounded when a car bomb exploded in eastern Baghdad, police and medical sources said on Wednesday.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast, but Iraq's al Qaeda wing and other Sunni Islamist insurgents often hit the capital in their campaign to undermine the country's Shi'ite-led government.

(Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; editing by Patrick Markey)