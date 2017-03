BEIRUT A suicide bomber blew himself up among pilgrims on their way to the Shi'ite holy city of Karbala on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 26, police and medics said.

The attack in Latifiya, 40 km (25 miles) south of Baghdad, was the third suicide bombing of the day targeting pilgrims ahead of the Shi'ite holy day of Arbaeen next week.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Raheem Salman; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Mike Collett-White)