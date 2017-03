BAQUBA, Iraq A car bomb in a village outside the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 on Tuesday, police sources said.

The attack in Anbakiya, a mainly Shi'ite village around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad, was the latest in a wave of bombings in and around the capital on Tuesday.

