BAGHDAD At least 12 people were killed and 32 others wounded when two car bombs exploded in a mainly Shi'ite area in northwestern Baghdad, Iraqi police said Thursday.

The blasts occurred in Kadhimiya district and followed two earlier explosions that killed 10 people and wounded 37 others in Sadr City, another mainly Shi'ite area in the capital.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Sophie Hares)