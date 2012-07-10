Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BAGHDAD A bomb in a bus killed three people and wounded 14 in Baghdad, hospital and police sources said on Tuesday, the latest attack to raise fears of a return to sectarian violence in Iraq.
The explosion occurred in Sadr City, a Shi'ite district in northeastern Baghdad, the sources said.
International mediator Kofi Annan is in a separate, heavily fortified part of the capital for talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Syria.
Although violence in Iraq has eased since its peak in 2006-2007, last month at least 237 people were killed and 603 wounded in attacks, making it one of the bloodiest months since U.S. troops withdrew at the end of last year.
Sunni insurgents often attack Shi'ite targets to try to reignite sectarian violence that has killed tens of thousands.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".