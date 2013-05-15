A coffin is transported on top of a vehicle during a funeral for a victim killed in an attack on liquor stores in Baghdad May 15, 2013. Gunmen using silenced weapons attacked at least nine liquor stores in Baghdad on Tuesday, killing 12 people, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

A woman walks past a truck carrying a wooden coffin of a man killed during an attack on liquor stores in Baghdad, May 15, 2013. Gunmen using silenced weapons attacked at least nine liquor stores in Baghdad on Tuesday, killing 12 people, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Baghdad At least 15 people were killed in bomb blasts and a shooting in Iraq on Wednesday, police and hospital sources said.

Ten people were killed when two car bombs exploded near government buildings in the ethnically mixed, oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

Relations between Iraq's Shi'ite, Sunni and ethnic Kurdish communities have come under growing strain since U.S. troops left the country in December 2011.

The conflict in neighbouring Syria has also put pressure on Iraq's delicate intercommunal balance.

"There were two bodies on the ground outside the building, people were shouting and mess was everywhere," said Rawaa Rahman, a government employee in Kirkuk who was wounded in the hand.

Although violence is well below the height of sectarian slaughter in 2006-7, Sunni Islamist insurgents still carry out almost daily attacks to try to undermine the Shi'ite led government.

The violence continued elsewhere. A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up near a police patrol in northern Baghdad, killing at least two policemen, police said.

A roadside bomb killed one policeman and wounded two others in a town near Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, police and medic sources said.

Two gunmen were killed by the army when they attacked a military checkpoint in a village south of Mosul.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk and Kareem Raheem in Baghdad; Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Alison Williams)