German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BAGHDAD Car bombs and roadside explosions hit mainly Sunni Muslim districts of the Iraqi capital and a northern city on Wednesday, killing at least 27 people.
The bombings were the latest in a wave of attacks since April that has intensified fears Iraq is sliding into the kind of sectarian conflict that killed thousands in 2006-2007.
Two car bombs and a roadside bomb exploded near busy markets in south-western and western Baghdad on Wednesday evening, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 72, police and medical officials said.
Two roadside bombs also went off outside a sports stadium in the city of Baquba, about 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Baghdad, killing two football players and wounding another nine people, police and local officials said.
No group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem, Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Patrick Markey and Andrew Roche)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.