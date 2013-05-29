BAGHDAD Car bombs and roadside explosions hit mainly Sunni Muslim districts of the Iraqi capital and a northern city on Wednesday, killing at least 27 people.

The bombings were the latest in a wave of attacks since April that has intensified fears Iraq is sliding into the kind of sectarian conflict that killed thousands in 2006-2007.

Two car bombs and a roadside bomb exploded near busy markets in south-western and western Baghdad on Wednesday evening, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 72, police and medical officials said.

Two roadside bombs also went off outside a sports stadium in the city of Baquba, about 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Baghdad, killing two football players and wounding another nine people, police and local officials said.

No group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem, Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Patrick Markey and Andrew Roche)