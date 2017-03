BAGHDAD A car bomb exploded on a busy street in a northern Iraqi town on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding 45, medical and police sources said.

The attack took place in the town of Tuz Khurmato, 170 km (105 miles) north of the capital Baghdad, in a particularly violent region over which both the central government and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan claim jurisdiction.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)