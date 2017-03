BAGHDAD A suicide bomber drove a vehicle packed with explosives to a military headquarters in western Iraq and blew himself up outside it on Thursday, killing 14, police said.

The attack took place near the city of Ramadi, 100 km (60 miles) west of Baghdad. Most of the victims were soldiers, police said.

