BAQUBA, Iraq A car bomb exploded in a busy market in Iraq's northeast on Thursday, killing at least 25 people, the town's mayor and medical sources said.

The attack took place in Sadiya, 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad. Iraq is suffering its worst wave of violence in at least five years.

