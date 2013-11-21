German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
BAQUBA, Iraq A car bomb exploded in a busy market in Iraq's northeast on Thursday, killing at least 25 people, the town's mayor and medical sources said.
The attack took place in Sadiya, 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad. Iraq is suffering its worst wave of violence in at least five years.
(Reporting by a Reuters reporter in Baquba, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.