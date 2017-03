RAMADI, Iraq Ten bodies arrived at a morgue in the Iraqi city of Ramadi in the western Anbar province after police moved to dismantle a Sunni Muslim protest camp on Monday, hospital and morgue officials said.

Clashes broke out when police started to remove the camp, which demonstrators set up a year ago to protest against what they see as the marginalisation of their sect by the Shi'ite-led government of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

