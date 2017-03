TIKRIT, Iraq Militants killed 14 Shi'ite tanker-drivers after checking their identity papers at a makeshift roadblock on the main route leading north from the Iraqi capital late on Wednesday, police said.

The killings took place near the town of Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (100 miles) north of Baghdad.

(Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alison Williams)