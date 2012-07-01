Residents inspect the site of a bomb attack in the town of Taji, about 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

BAGHDAD June was one of the bloodiest months in Iraq since U.S. troops withdrew at the end of last year, with at least 237 people killed and 603 wounded mainly in bomb attacks, a tally by Reuters showed on Sunday.

Official government figures put last month's toll at 131 killed and 269 wounded, although Reuters and Health Ministry casualty estimates often vary. Reuters compiled its figures based on reports from police, health and security sources.

The peak in violence last month was on June 13 when more than 75 people were killed in bombings and attacks in Baghdad and other cities, mainly targeting Shi'ite pilgrims.

Sunni insurgents often attack Shi'ite targets to try to reignite the sectarian violence that killed tens of thousands of people in 2006-2007. Iraq's al Qaeda wing has claimed some of the recent bombings against Shi'ites.

The government's Sunni, Shi'ite and ethnic Kurdish parties have been locked in a series of political battles since the withdrawal of U.S. troops in December, threatening to shatter their delicate power-sharing agreement.

According to the Health Ministry, 85 civilians, 26 policemen and 20 soldiers were killed in June.

