KIRKUK, Iraq At 33 people were killed when a suicide bomber driving a car and two gunmen attacked a police headquarters in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday, police sources said.

Kirkuk, an ethnically mixed city of Arabs, Kurds and Turkman, is at the centre of a dispute over oil and land rights between Baghdad's central government and the autonomous Kurdistan enclave in the north.

(writing by Patrick Markey)