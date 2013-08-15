Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
BAGHDAD At least 33 Iraqis were killed and scores wounded on Thursday as a wave of bomb attacks hit the capital Baghdad, police sources said.
The bombs targeted markets and commercial streets. The government put the death toll far lower, saying only three people were killed and 44 wounded in the violence.
(Reporting by Kareem Raheem, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Boyle)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.