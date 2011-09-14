Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
HILLA, Iraq At least 25 people were wounded when a bomb exploded in a small town in southern Iraq on Wednesday, police sources said.
The sources said the bomb went off in a popular area with restaurants and coffee shops in the town of al-Hamza, just south of Hilla, 100 km (60 miles) south of Baghdad.
They said the toll was an initial one.
In western Iraq, a bomb attached to a military bus killed 15 Iraqi soldiers and wounded 20 others.
(Reporting by Habib al-Zubaidi; writing by Serena Chaudhry; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.