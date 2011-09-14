HILLA, Iraq At least 25 people were wounded when a bomb exploded in a small town in southern Iraq on Wednesday, police sources said.

The sources said the bomb went off in a popular area with restaurants and coffee shops in the town of al-Hamza, just south of Hilla, 100 km (60 miles) south of Baghdad.

They said the toll was an initial one.

In western Iraq, a bomb attached to a military bus killed 15 Iraqi soldiers and wounded 20 others.

