DUBLIN A brother of Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams is to be sent to Northern Ireland from the Irish Republic next month to face charges of sexually abusing his daughter after failing on Tuesday to have an extradition order overturned.

Liam Adams faces charges of rape, indecent assault and gross indecency. Prosecutors say the offences occurred between 1977 and 1983 and that his daughter, who has waived her right to anonymity, was just five when they began.

His lawyers had argued he would not receive a fair trial in Northern Ireland because of media publicity surrounding the case.

Gerry Adams, who for years was the face of republican opposition to British rule in Northern Ireland and was once interned as a paramilitary suspect, dissociated himself from his brother following the allegations.

Justice John Edwards told Ireland's High Court that he was refusing the bid to have the extradition order appealed to the Supreme Court, and remanded Liam Adams in prison until his extradition next month.

