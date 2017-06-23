FILE PHOTO: A gardener mows the grass outside the headquarters of AIB on the day the bank announced it's results, in Dublin April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland's minority government would review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 if the right opportunities arise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.

The government inserted the clause in its legislative programme last year and hit the limit for Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) on Friday in a 3 billion euro (2.63 billion pounds) initial public offering.

"I will continue to be bound by the programme for government but of course if opportunities were to occur that I believe offered long-term value for the taxpayer, I would go back to cabinet and present options to them in relation to that," Donohoe told reporters.

