DUBLIN A board member has quit one of Ireland's largest charities, GOAL, citing corporate governance issues, the second director to resign in as many months.

GOAL receives significant funding from the Irish government, which spent 675 million euros (579 million pounds) on direct overseas aid last year. The charity operates in 13 countries in Africa, Asia and central America.

Fran Rooney said in a statement he had resigned as an independent director due to "corporate governance issues" and also the manner in which the CEO of the organization John O'Shea had treated the charity's former chairman, Ken Fogarty.

Fogarty resigned in November.

O'Shea did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When contacted by Reuters, Rooney said he did not want to comment further.

GOAL hit the international headlines in 2009 when two of its aid workers were kidnapped in Sudan. They were released after 100 days in captivity.

