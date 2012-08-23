Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
DUBLIN The number of Irish residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 6 percent in the three months to June from the previous quarter, data on Thursday showed.
The central bank said 123,472 mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured at the end of June, representing some 16.2 percent of the total residential mortgage market, compared with 116,288 mortgages at the end of March.
The proportion of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 10.9 percent at the end of June up from 10.2 percent at the end of March.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.