DUBLIN Ireland's banks need to accelerate their efforts to deal with the problem of mortgage arrears and have sufficient capital to write off losses on unsustainable home loans, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

Around 32,000 households are in arrears for more than six months on their mortgages after a devastating property crash and the problem, which is growing, is preventing a recovery in the banks, the domestic economy and the real estate market.

"To date banks have restructured relatively few loans," Patrick Honohan told a conference on the mortgage market. "It's clearly time for the banks to ramp up their efforts in dealing with truly unsustainable situations."

"Enough capital has been injected into banks to absorb what I call unavoidable losses from unsustainable mortgages. Inefficiency of capital cannot be a reason to delay action."

The government, which has a direct exposure to the arrears problem after taking over large parts of the banking sector, published recommendations for dealing with arrears on Wednesday that could see thousands of indebted borrowers lose ownership of their homes and rent the properties instead.

The state ruled out a blanket debt or negative equity forgiveness scheme, at an estimated cost of around 14 billion euros (12 billion pounds), which would have heaped further losses onto the banks' balance sheets and be far too expensive for the state.

Honohan said it was crucial that banks and the state were able to distinguish between borrowers who cannot pay and those who will not.

"Making that triage between the truly unsustainable situation and the can but won't pay is one of the key operational challenges for banks and other public authorities going forward."

