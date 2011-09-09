DUBLIN Ireland's EU/IMF/ECB troika of lenders are looking for the government to commit to substantially more state asset sales than its 2 billion euro target, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Friday.

The IMF urged Dublin to target 5 billion euros in sales this week while in its quarterly bailout review on Friday, the European Commission called for clarity over plans for state assets which it said alleviate the state's financing needs including after the programme.

"The programme for government commits us to realising 2 billion (euros) in the sale of state assets. The troika were not looking for a specific figure but for substantially more," Kenny told reporters.

"Our minister for finance and minister for public expenditure will continue to negotiate with the troika, and the government will make decisions in respect with what it considers appropriate sales in due course."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)