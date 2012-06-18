Greek and others European national flags flutter near an euro symbol outside the EU Parliament in Brussels August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN Ireland's international lenders are considering doubling the average repayment term of some of its 85 billion euro $107 billion (68 billion pounds) bailout to 30 years from 15, state broadcaster RTE reported, citing sources among the lenders.

The move would be aimed at easing Dublin's efforts to return to long term debt markets before its EU/IMF bailout runs out at the end of next year.

The extension would only affect loans from the European Union bailout funds, but not those from the International Monetary Fund, the broadcaster said.

The issues has not yet been raised with the Irish government or other European leaders, it said.

The International Monetary Fund on Friday urged Europe to do more to help Ireland return to bond markets next year, suggesting a refinancing of its crippling bank bailout or consider take equity in state-owned banks.

