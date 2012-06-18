DUBLIN Ireland's international lenders are not planning to double the repayment term on parts of its 85 billion euro (68 billion pounds) bailout, the European Commission said on Monday, rejecting a report by Ireland's national broadcaster.

State broadcaster RTE had cited sources as saying that Ireland's lenders -- the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund -- were considering doubling the average time allowed for repayment of some of their loans to 30 years from 15.

"This is simply not true," EU commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj in an emailed response to the report, without elaborating.

RTE had said Ireland's creditors were considering an extension to loans from the European Union bailout funds, but not those from the International Monetary Fund.

RTE replaced a story on its web site that said the country's international lenders were considering doubling the terms of some loans to one that said the lenders were "considering the effects" of changing the bailout loan terms.

