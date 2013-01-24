DUBLIN Irish fortunes are "critically dependent" on the wider euro zone but provided there is no big dip in sentiment, it should be able to exit its bailout this year, the country's debt chief said on Thursday.

Ireland, which began its gradual return to capital markets last year, has already raised a quarter of the 10 billion euros it aims to borrow in 2013 this month.

John Corrigan said the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) would probably launch a syndicated issue of longer-term debt before it resumes regular scheduled bond auctions, but that it could not become complacent despite the current "sweet spot" in investor sentiment.

"Continuing access to the markets remains critically dependent on a number of external factors - particularly developments at a wider euro zone level," Corrigan told a parliamentary committee.

"Markets do not necessarily move in a straight line and investor sentiment can be fickle," he said, adding that there is a question as to whether or not there could be a bubble emerging in bond markets.

He also said a draft of a paper prepared by Dublin's lenders to examine post-bailout options did not include any reference to Ireland using the European Central Bank's new, conditional bond-buying programme, but that accessing the scheme would be a positive.

Corrigan said earlier this month that Ireland was very close to the normalised market funding that would make it eligible for ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

"Access to the OMT, if we were to be explicitly included, on balance would be positive in the same manner of any contingent credit lines," Corrigan said.

He said the draft paper examined what sort of contingent credit lines Ireland's lenders would be prepared to offer when the 85 billion euro ($113 billion) bailout ends.

He said Ireland did not need a precautionary credit line to exit the bailout but it would be valuable to have one.

"The government has met all its milestones under the (European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout) programme and subject to the risks I identified, I don't see any reason why we should not exit the programme on schedule."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)