DUBLIN Ireland's troika lenders said on Thursday that economic growth in the bailed-out country would firm to over 1 percent this year and over 2 percent in 2014.

"Ireland's strong track record of programme implementation has been maintained, contributing to substantial improvements in market access and conditions for the sovereign and also - albeit more moderately - for the banks," the troika said.

Conclusion of Ireland's troika review will make available disbursement of 2.6 billion euro (2.2 billion pounds) from the EC/ECB/IMF, its lenders said in a statement after completing its bailout review.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Ron Askew)