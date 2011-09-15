DUBLIN Ireland expects to save up to 1.1 billion euros per year from proposed changes to its bailout interest rate by European authorities up from a previous estimate of up to 900 million euros (789.4 million pounds), the government said on Thursday.

The European Commission on Wednesday said it would cut the margin on Ireland's borrowings from the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM), the EU's rescue fund, by 292.5 basis points to zero.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny said he expected the rate cut to shave 650 million euros per year off Ireland's repayments to the EFSM, which provides one third of Ireland's 67.5 billion euros of official loans.

On top of this, Ireland won a 2 percentage point cut in the interest rate on loans from the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the euro zone's rescue fund, on July 21.

The finance ministry said on Thursday the two changes would save the government between 1.0 billion euros to 1.1 billion euros per year.

The government earlier anticipated it would save between 800 million and 900 million euros a year from the changes.

The changes were made as part of the July deal agreed by leaders to broaden the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund during negotiations on a second bailout package for Greece.

